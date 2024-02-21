Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

