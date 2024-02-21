Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,963 FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 608.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 375,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $3,357,161.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,738,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,099,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,028 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,148 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

