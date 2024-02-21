ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
ACDC stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $21.78.
ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
