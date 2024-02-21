ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac Trading Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

ACDC stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.