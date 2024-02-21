Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REPYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. Repsol has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

