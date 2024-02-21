Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 32,076 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $156.71 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

