Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 276,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 233,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.