Rhumbline Advisers Buys 40,050 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

