Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 270,540 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

