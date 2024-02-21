Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 143.5% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $175.36 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

