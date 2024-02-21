Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.02 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

