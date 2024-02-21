Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.22 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after acquiring an additional 234,058 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGM opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

