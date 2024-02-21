Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.62 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 273.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup raised their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $213.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

