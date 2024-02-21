Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,194 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

