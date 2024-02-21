Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $161,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

