Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,817 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,442.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

