Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,817 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %
Ceridian HCM stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,442.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.