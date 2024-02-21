Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 27.6% in the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 42.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Agree Realty by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2,442.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 449,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $74.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,980 shares of company stock worth $2,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

