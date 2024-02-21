Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $18,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.51.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

