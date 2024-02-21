Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,920 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after buying an additional 345,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 686,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

