Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 334,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 259,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 134,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

