Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 326,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,279 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $74,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

