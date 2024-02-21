Samuel C. Blackman Sells 2,258 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

