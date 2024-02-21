Samuel C. Blackman Sells 2,258 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of DAWN stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on DAWN
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.