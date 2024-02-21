Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 2,835 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 883,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

