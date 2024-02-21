Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330,460 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $514,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

