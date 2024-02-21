Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sonos were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,261,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 860,755 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sonos by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,722,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 107,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $126,644. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

