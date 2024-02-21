SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

