Spin Master (TOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Spin Master Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:TOY opened at C$34.36 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOY

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.