Spin Master (TOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
Spin Master Trading Down 1.8 %
TSE:TOY opened at C$34.36 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$31.51 and a 1 year high of C$39.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Spin Master Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
