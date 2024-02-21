SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,459 shares of company stock worth $13,012,031. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $186.68 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day moving average of $177.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

