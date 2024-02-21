State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Kohl’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.3 %

KSS stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

