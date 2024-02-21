State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.60.

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

