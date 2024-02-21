State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.11 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $7,172,361.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,290,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

AMPH opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.