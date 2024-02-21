State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 1,110,395 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,110,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,284 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $54,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,487,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,002. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

