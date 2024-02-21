State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,284 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

