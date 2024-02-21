State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,853 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,853 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NYSE:CWK opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

