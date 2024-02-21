Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $38,410.89 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $38,410.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

STEM stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stem by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

