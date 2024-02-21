Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Saul R. Laureles Sells 10,959 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,609.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stem Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 67.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

