Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,406 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at $64,563.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,751 shares of company stock worth $288,757. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Price Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Stem Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.