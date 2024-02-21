Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 84,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical volume of 34,692 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

