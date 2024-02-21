Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Freeport-McMoRan Call Options (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 76,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,693 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.