Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kroger Call Options (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,555 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

