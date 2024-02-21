Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $702.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 53,380 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.