Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REYN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

