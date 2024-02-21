Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of XPEL worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 84,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 193.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 65.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in XPEL by 143.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.89. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

About XPEL

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.