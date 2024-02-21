TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 192,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after buying an additional 4,574,843 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,793 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,076 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TU

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.