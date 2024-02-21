Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 1,577 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

