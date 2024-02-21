Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

