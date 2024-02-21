Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 77.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

CCS opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Communities

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.