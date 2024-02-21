Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 482,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,326,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after buying an additional 188,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 734,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

