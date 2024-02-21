Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 223 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after buying an additional 148,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PriceSmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $83.71.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.