Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 336 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 140,215 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

