Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 371 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,092,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

